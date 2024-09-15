Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Has $14.05 Million Stock Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners trimmed its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 26.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 310,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,479 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF accounts for about 2.6% of Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $14,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TSA Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,569,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,341,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,820,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,872,000 after buying an additional 98,341 shares during the period. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $424,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 572,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,114,000 after acquiring an additional 20,085 shares during the period.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:IUSB opened at $47.28 on Friday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $42.56 and a one year high of $47.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.53.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1569 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

