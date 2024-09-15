Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Buys Shares of 26,816 Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 26,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,000.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Transcendent Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 101.2% in the 2nd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 379.3% during the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.3 %
Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $51.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $135.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.07. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.48 and a 52 week high of $52.54.
About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF
The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.
