Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Buys 93 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 93 shares during the quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings in Caterpillar were worth $581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. 70.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Price Performance

NYSE CAT opened at $345.31 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $340.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $343.95. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $223.76 and a 1 year high of $382.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $167.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.10.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $5.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.91 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 59.88% and a net margin of 16.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 12th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to buy up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, Director Gerald Johnson bought 100 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $338.59 per share, with a total value of $33,859.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,272.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 2,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.48, for a total transaction of $1,018,878.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,347,825.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerald Johnson bought 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $338.59 per share, with a total value of $33,859.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at $962,272.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,668 shares of company stock worth $2,665,760. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on CAT. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $385.00 to $376.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Raymond James began coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Caterpillar from $338.00 to $321.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $399.00 price objective (up previously from $390.00) on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $336.31.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CAT

Caterpillar Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.