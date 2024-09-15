Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Boosts Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 373 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter valued at $32,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 48 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 188.2% during the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter worth $39,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $885.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,001.00 to $1,101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price target (up previously from $892.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $994.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $977.35.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 9,671 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $902.67, for a total value of $8,729,721.57. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,574,139 shares in the company, valued at $88,077,248,051.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 646,878 shares of company stock worth $591,465,138 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LLY opened at $923.71 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $897.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $833.36. The company has a market capitalization of $877.92 billion, a PE ratio of 136.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.42. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $516.57 and a 1 year high of $972.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 67.52% and a net margin of 18.86%. As a group, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 76.58%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

