Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Acquires Shares of 362 Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Partners LLC now owns 465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Embree Financial Group grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 2,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Slagle Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Slagle Financial LLC now owns 429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

VGT stock opened at $569.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $564.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $544.53. The company has a market capitalization of $71.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $397.76 and a twelve month high of $609.15.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

