Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Acquires 5,711 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,185 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,711 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BSCO. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. now owns 180,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,792,000 after purchasing an additional 9,125 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $486,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,042,000. Waverly Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 266,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,567,000 after acquiring an additional 8,254 shares during the period. Finally, LM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,836,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ BSCO opened at $21.15 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.64 and a 12 month high of $21.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.05.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.