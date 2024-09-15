Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Shares Sold by Oak Associates Ltd. OH

Oak Associates Ltd. OH cut its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,123 shares during the period. Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 5,297.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 6,304 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,516,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,629,000 after acquiring an additional 212,185 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 526.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 36,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after purchasing an additional 30,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $914,000. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE THC opened at $162.41 on Friday. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 52-week low of $51.04 and a 52-week high of $166.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.03.

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.42. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 24.66%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tenet Healthcare announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, July 24th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 10.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider R. Scott Ramsey sold 11,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.06, for a total value of $1,879,733.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,867.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Tenet Healthcare news, insider R. Scott Ramsey sold 11,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.06, for a total transaction of $1,879,733.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,867.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Saumya Sutaria sold 86,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total value of $13,314,311.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,126,688.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 128,203 shares of company stock worth $19,754,997. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (up previously from $155.00) on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $156.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.69.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

