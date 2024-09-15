Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNYA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNYA – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.25.

TNYA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 8th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

In related news, CEO Faraz Ali sold 9,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.89, for a total value of $28,171.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 188,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,276.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,539 shares of company stock worth $56,468. 32.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEOS Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Tenaya Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Tenaya Therapeutics by 16.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,862,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,973,000 after purchasing an additional 403,472 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tenaya Therapeutics by 90.8% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 168,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 80,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,755,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,099,000 after buying an additional 247,703 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TNYA opened at $2.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $157.78 million, a PE ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 2.38. Tenaya Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.66 and a twelve month high of $7.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.90.

Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.06. Research analysts predict that Tenaya Therapeutics will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and delivers therapies for heart disease in the United States. It develops its products through gene editing, cellular regeneration, and gene addition. The company is developing TN-201, a gene therapy for myosin binding protein C3-associated hypertrophic cardiomyopathy which is in phase 1 clinical trial; TN-301, a small molecule for heart failure with preserved ejection fraction which is in phase 1 clinical trial; and TN-401, a gene therapy for plakophilin 2-associated arrhythmogenic right ventricular cardiomyopathy which is in preclinical stage.

