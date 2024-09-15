Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) Short Interest Down 21.6% in August

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 90,900 shares, a decline of 21.6% from the August 15th total of 115,900 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 496,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of Tenax Therapeutics stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,326. Tenax Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.77 and a 1-year high of $61.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.68 and a 200 day moving average of $3.66.

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.83) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.99) by $0.16. As a group, analysts predict that Tenax Therapeutics will post -6.68 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Tenax Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products containing imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension in the United States. The company develops TNX-101 (IV), TNX-102, and TNX-103 (levosimendan) that have completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction and associated pulmonary hypertension; and TNX-201 (imatinib), a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of chronic myeloid leukemia.

