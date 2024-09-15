Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) Short Interest Down 21.6% in August

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 90,900 shares, a decline of 21.6% from the August 15th total of 115,900 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 496,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Tenax Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of Tenax Therapeutics stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,326. Tenax Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.77 and a 1-year high of $61.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.68 and a 200 day moving average of $3.66.
Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.83) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.99) by $0.16. As a group, analysts predict that Tenax Therapeutics will post -6.68 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
View Our Latest Analysis on TENX
About Tenax Therapeutics
Tenax Therapeutics, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products containing imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension in the United States. The company develops TNX-101 (IV), TNX-102, and TNX-103 (levosimendan) that have completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction and associated pulmonary hypertension; and TNX-201 (imatinib), a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of chronic myeloid leukemia.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Tenax Therapeutics
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Symbotic’s Double-Bagger Potential as It Hits a Key Inflection
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- High Dividend Yields Make These 2 Shipping Stocks Stand Out
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Can Celsius Stock Rebound? Analysts See 74% Upside Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Tenax Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenax Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.