Telomir Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TELO) Trading 2.2% Higher

Telomir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELO – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 2.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.30 and last traded at $6.07. Approximately 63,642 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 64,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.94.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.57 and a 200-day moving average of $5.70.

Telomir Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TELO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TELO. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Telomir Pharmaceuticals by 212.9% during the second quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 9,950 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Telomir Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, Suncoast Equity Management purchased a new stake in Telomir Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000.

Telomir Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pre-clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic treatment for human stem cells. The company develops TELOMIR-1, a novel small molecule being developed to function as an oral in situ therapeutic intervention against age-related inflammatory conditions, such as hemochromatosis and osteoarthritis, as well as for post-chemotherapy health problems.

