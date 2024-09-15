Telesis Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) Short Interest Update

Telesis Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a decline of 51.4% from the August 15th total of 25,300 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 127,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Telesis Bio Trading Down 11.6 %

Shares of Telesis Bio stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.60. The stock had a trading volume of 239,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,849. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.22. Telesis Bio has a 12-month low of $1.45 and a 12-month high of $24.48.

Get Telesis Bio alerts:

Telesis Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($7.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Telesis Bio had a negative return on equity of 359.32% and a negative net margin of 282.58%. The business had revenue of $1.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.50 million.

Telesis Bio Company Profile

Telesis Bio, Inc, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic biology instruments, reagents, and associated products and related services, primarily to pharmaceutical and academic laboratories worldwide. The company offers BioXp 3250 system and BioXp 9600 system that empower researchers to go from a digital DNA sequence to endpoint-ready synthetic deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) and messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) with onboard next generation sequencing (NGS) library preparation; BioXp portal, an online portal that offers an intuitive guided workflow and design tools for building new DNA sequences and assembling them into vectors of choice, as well as mRNA constructs; and BioXp De Novo kits, which contains building blocks and reagents, including proprietary Gibson assembly branded reagents for specific synthetic biology workflow applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Telesis Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telesis Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.