Teilinger Capital Ltd. Purchases Shares of 125,000 WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Teilinger Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 125,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,808,000. WEC Energy Group comprises 4.3% of Teilinger Capital Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WEC. Vantage Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in WEC Energy Group by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 22,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 3,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 77.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Anthony Reese sold 1,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.78, for a total transaction of $120,918.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,796.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other WEC Energy Group news, VP Mary Beth Straka sold 3,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.04, for a total value of $301,449.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,712.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Anthony Reese sold 1,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.78, for a total transaction of $120,918.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,796.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,702 shares of company stock worth $1,078,058 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on WEC. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Scotiabank lifted their price target on WEC Energy Group from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Bank of America upped their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on WEC Energy Group from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.17.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WEC opened at $95.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $30.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $88.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.37. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $75.13 and a one year high of $96.15.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.835 per share. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.93%.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

