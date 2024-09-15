Teilinger Capital Ltd. Acquires 210,000 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Teilinger Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 600,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 210,000 shares during the period. Xcel Energy comprises approximately 14.0% of Teilinger Capital Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Teilinger Capital Ltd. owned 0.11% of Xcel Energy worth $32,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XEL. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XEL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Argus upgraded Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.92.

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ XEL opened at $63.84 on Friday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.79 and a 52-week high of $64.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.47.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.03). Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 13.46%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Xcel Energy’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.548 per share. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is presently 65.77%.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

