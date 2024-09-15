TechPrecision (NASDAQ:TPCS) Posts Earnings Results

TechPrecision (NASDAQ:TPCS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The industrial products company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $8.60 million for the quarter. TechPrecision had a negative net margin of 9.59% and a negative return on equity of 21.25%.

TechPrecision Trading Up 4.9 %

Shares of TPCS opened at $3.38 on Friday. TechPrecision has a fifty-two week low of $2.85 and a fifty-two week high of $7.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.91.

About TechPrecision

TechPrecision Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision, fabricated, and machined metal structural components and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Ranor and Stadco. It provides custom components for ships, submarines, military helicopters, aerospace equipment, components for nuclear power plants, and components for medical systems.

