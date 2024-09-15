TechPrecision (NASDAQ:TPCS) Posts Earnings Results

TechPrecision (NASDAQ:TPCS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The industrial products company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $8.60 million for the quarter. TechPrecision had a negative net margin of 9.59% and a negative return on equity of 21.25%.
TechPrecision Trading Up 4.9 %
Shares of TPCS opened at $3.38 on Friday. TechPrecision has a fifty-two week low of $2.85 and a fifty-two week high of $7.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.91.
About TechPrecision
