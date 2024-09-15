TD Cowen Reaffirms Buy Rating for Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG)

TD Cowen reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a $65.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CMG. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $74.00 to $62.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $74.60 to $67.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $54.50 to $55.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $62.36.

NYSE:CMG opened at $56.12 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.30 and a 200-day moving average of $80.90. The company has a market capitalization of $76.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.88, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.25. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52 week low of $35.37 and a 52 week high of $69.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $12.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total transaction of $951,103.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 358,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,591,844. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total value of $951,103.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 358,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,591,844. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 1,790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total transaction of $100,920.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,340,333.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,934 shares of company stock valued at $1,918,589 over the last quarter. 1.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

