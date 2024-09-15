Taylor Sandison Sells 924 Shares of Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) Stock

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Free Report) insider Taylor Sandison sold 924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.64, for a total transaction of $10,755.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,499.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Cidara Therapeutics Stock Up 5.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CDTX opened at $11.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $84.06 million, a P/E ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.04. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $24.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.23.

Get Cidara Therapeutics alerts:

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.94) by $1.89. The company had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter. Cidara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 109.89% and a negative net margin of 289.05%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -12.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cidara Therapeutics stock. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CDTX Free Report ) by 71.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 68,000 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned about 3.57% of Cidara Therapeutics worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CDTX. StockNews.com raised Cidara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Cidara Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.67.

Read Our Latest Report on Cidara Therapeutics

About Cidara Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing targeted therapies for patients facing cancers and other serious diseases. The company's product includes rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cidara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cidara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.