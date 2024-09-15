Taurus Asset Management LLC Sells 5,955 Shares of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Taurus Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) by 6.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 79,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,955 shares during the quarter. Taurus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ashland were worth $7,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASH. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Ashland by 274.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 495,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,797,000 after acquiring an additional 363,328 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ashland by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,656,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $139,673,000 after purchasing an additional 252,104 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ashland in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,346,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Ashland by 407.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 139,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,202,000 after buying an additional 112,169 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in Ashland by 33.0% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 429,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,727,000 after buying an additional 106,417 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ASH opened at $86.70 on Friday. Ashland Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.82 and a 12 month high of $102.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $89.90 and its 200 day moving average is $94.28.

Ashland ( NYSE:ASH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.04. Ashland had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The firm had revenue of $544.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Ashland Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Ashland’s payout ratio is 42.97%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ASH. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Ashland from $116.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ashland from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $90.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Ashland from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Ashland from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Ashland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.50.

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

