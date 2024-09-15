Taurus Asset Management LLC Purchases 10,370 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO)

Taurus Asset Management LLC raised its position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,925 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 10,370 shares during the quarter. Cooper Companies comprises about 1.6% of Taurus Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Taurus Asset Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Cooper Companies worth $15,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Cooper Companies by 303.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,099,975 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,343,723,000 after acquiring an additional 17,367,502 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 301.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,654,023 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $573,657,000 after buying an additional 4,246,519 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 279.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,437,064 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $348,723,000 after buying an additional 2,532,186 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,359,798 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $205,511,000 after buying an additional 558,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cooper Companies by 305.2% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,000,910 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $203,013,000 after buying an additional 1,507,049 shares in the last quarter. 24.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ COO opened at $110.53 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $95.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.99. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.93 and a 52-week high of $110.69. The company has a market capitalization of $22.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.98.

Cooper Companies ( NASDAQ:COO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The medical device company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 9.08%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $997.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Cooper Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cooper Companies news, CAO Agostino Ricupati sold 1,601 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.03, for a total transaction of $172,956.03. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,488.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Cooper Companies news, CAO Agostino Ricupati sold 1,601 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.03, for a total value of $172,956.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,488.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel G. Mcbride sold 114,992 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.48, for a total transaction of $12,129,356.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,714,534.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 141,381 shares of company stock valued at $14,927,361 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

COO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cooper Companies from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $107.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Cooper Companies from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

