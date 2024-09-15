Taurus Asset Management LLC Has $316,000 Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Taurus Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 28.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,197 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 4,150 shares during the period. Taurus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INTC. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Intel by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,730 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 11,461 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. raised its position in shares of Intel by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 7,385 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Intel by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 5,185 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copperwynd Financial LLC grew its position in Intel by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 45,432 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on INTC. Argus downgraded shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Intel from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Intel from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on Intel from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.04.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $19.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $84.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.68. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $18.51 and a 1-year high of $51.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.08). Intel had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.08%.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.16 per share, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,576. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

