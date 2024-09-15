Taurus Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Taurus Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 271,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the quarter. Mondelez International makes up approximately 1.8% of Taurus Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Taurus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $17,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cadence Bank boosted its position in Mondelez International by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 11,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 14.0% during the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its stake in Mondelez International by 2.4% in the first quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 6,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Searle & CO. raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.2% in the first quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 12,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $75.26 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $60.75 and a one year high of $77.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.72 and a 200 day moving average of $69.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $100.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.54.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.45 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.97%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MDLZ. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.61.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

