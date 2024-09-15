Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Stock Holdings Increased by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 102,903 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,869 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $15,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 186.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 6,889 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 4,481 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Target by 3.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,742 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in Target in the second quarter worth approximately $298,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Target by 9.3% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 23,610 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. boosted its stake in Target by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 112,103 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $16,596,000 after purchasing an additional 18,567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TGT has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Target from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Daiwa America raised shares of Target to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Target from $174.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.68.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of TGT stock opened at $151.36 on Friday. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.93 and a fifty-two week high of $181.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $148.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $69.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.24.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $25.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.19 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 33.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Target

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total transaction of $7,140,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 303,843 shares in the company, valued at $48,210,768.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total transaction of $7,140,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 303,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,210,768.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.13, for a total value of $153,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,114,173.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Articles

