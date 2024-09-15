Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by Williams Financial LLC

Williams Financial LLC trimmed its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Williams Financial LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at $683,599,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at $450,794,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 112.8% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,612,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,770,000 after acquiring an additional 3,504,740 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $178,824,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 132.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,653,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,177,000 after buying an additional 2,084,501 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on SYY. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sysco from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Sysco from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.27.

Sysco Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $76.52 on Friday. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $62.24 and a 1 year high of $82.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $37.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.20.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.51 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 102.09% and a net margin of 2.48%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 49.76%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

