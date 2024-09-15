Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVCBF) Short Interest Update

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVCBF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,245,600 shares, an increase of 19.3% from the August 15th total of 6,073,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 72,456.0 days.

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) Price Performance

Shares of Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) stock remained flat at $13.45 during trading on Friday. 22 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,123. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.12. Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA has a fifty-two week low of $12.51 and a fifty-two week high of $15.40.

About Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ)

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ), a forest products company, develops, manufactures, and sells forest, wood, pulp, and containerboard products in Sweden, the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Forest, Wood, Pulp, Containerboard, and Renewable Energy.

