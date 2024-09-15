Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVCBF) Short Interest Update

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVCBF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,245,600 shares, an increase of 19.3% from the August 15th total of 6,073,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 72,456.0 days.
Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) Price Performance
Shares of Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) stock remained flat at $13.45 during trading on Friday. 22 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,123. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.12. Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA has a fifty-two week low of $12.51 and a fifty-two week high of $15.40.
About Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ)
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ)
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Symbotic’s Double-Bagger Potential as It Hits a Key Inflection
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- High Dividend Yields Make These 2 Shipping Stocks Stand Out
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Can Celsius Stock Rebound? Analysts See 74% Upside Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.