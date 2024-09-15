Supply Network Limited (ASX:SNL) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.33 Per Share

Supply Network Limited (ASX:SNL – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Friday, September 13th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share on Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. This is a positive change from Supply Network’s previous final dividend of $0.28.
Supply Network Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.78, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 2.74.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider Peter Gill sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$29.25 ($19.50), for a total value of A$585,000.00 ($390,000.00). In other Supply Network news, insider Peter Gill sold 20,000 shares of Supply Network stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$29.25 ($19.50), for a total transaction of A$585,000.00 ($390,000.00). Also, insider Gregory Forsyth sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of A$28.80 ($19.20), for a total transaction of A$10,080,000.00 ($6,720,000.00). Corporate insiders own 65.71% of the company’s stock.
About Supply Network
Supply Network Limited provides aftermarket parts to the commercial vehicle industry in Australia and New Zealand. The company sells truck and bus parts under the Multispares brand name, as well as offers a range of services comprising parts interpreting, procurement, supply management, and problem solving.
Further Reading
