Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) Downgraded by Piper Sandler to “Neutral”

Piper Sandler lowered shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Piper Sandler currently has $36.00 price target on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $41.00.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Get Supernus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:SUPN opened at $31.11 on Wednesday. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $21.99 and a 1-year high of $35.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -107.28 and a beta of 0.88.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.03). Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 0.56%. The business had revenue of $168.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1,117.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $51,000.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. The company's commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.