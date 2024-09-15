Supermarket Income REIT plc (OTCMKTS:SUPIF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Supermarket Income REIT plc (OTCMKTS:SUPIF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,700 shares, a growth of 37.0% from the August 15th total of 24,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Supermarket Income REIT Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SUPIF remained flat at C$0.98 during trading hours on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.99 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.98. Supermarket Income REIT has a 12 month low of C$0.92 and a 12 month high of C$1.49.

About Supermarket Income REIT

Supermarket Income REIT plc (LSE: SUPR) is a real estate investment trust dedicated to investing in grocery properties which are an essential part of the UK's feed the nation infrastructure. The Company focuses on grocery stores which are omnichannel, fulfilling online and in-person sales. All the Company's supermarkets are let to leading UK supermarket operators, diversified by both tenant and geography.

