Stria Lithium (CVE:SRA) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.08

Shares of Stria Lithium Inc. (CVE:SRA – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.08 and traded as low as C$0.08. Stria Lithium shares last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 10,000 shares trading hands.
Stria Lithium Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of C$1.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a current ratio of 21.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.10.
Stria Lithium Company Profile
Stria Lithium Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for lithium deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Pontax-Lithium that includes 68 contiguous mining claims covering an area of 3,613 hectares located in the west-central Eeyou Istchee James Bay Territory in Northern Quebec.
