STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) Short Interest Update

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 84.2% from the August 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

STRATA Skin Sciences Trading Down 7.7 %

NASDAQ SSKN traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.01. The stock had a trading volume of 8,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,780. STRATA Skin Sciences has a one year low of $2.51 and a one year high of $10.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Get STRATA Skin Sciences alerts:

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The medical device company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. STRATA Skin Sciences had a negative net margin of 25.40% and a negative return on equity of 50.45%. The business had revenue of $8.44 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that STRATA Skin Sciences will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at STRATA Skin Sciences

Institutional Trading of STRATA Skin Sciences

In other STRATA Skin Sciences news, Director Uri Geiger purchased 230,573 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.14 per share, with a total value of $723,999.22. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,441,835 shares in the company, valued at $4,527,361.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Uri Geiger purchased 230,573 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.14 per share, for a total transaction of $723,999.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,441,835 shares in the company, valued at $4,527,361.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Dolev Rafaeli acquired 19,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.14 per share, with a total value of $59,974.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,509.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 40.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in STRATA Skin Sciences stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN – Free Report) by 162.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,223 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,706 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC owned about 0.18% of STRATA Skin Sciences worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 32.43% of the company’s stock.

STRATA Skin Sciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and markets products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, South Africa, and Central and South America. The company operates in two segments, Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for STRATA Skin Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STRATA Skin Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.