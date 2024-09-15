StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on ANSYS from $345.00 to $335.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. KeyCorp began coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ANSYS currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $318.33.

Shares of ANSS opened at $318.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $316.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $325.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 2.95. The stock has a market cap of $27.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.96, a P/E/G ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.12. ANSYS has a one year low of $258.01 and a one year high of $364.31.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.58. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 21.30%. The firm had revenue of $594.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. ANSYS’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that ANSYS will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 159 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.81, for a total value of $52,598.79. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,782 shares in the company, valued at $1,251,123.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. DT Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 888.9% during the 2nd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 89 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in ANSYS in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in ANSYS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in ANSYS during the second quarter worth $38,000. 92.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

