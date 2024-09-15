StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

XNET opened at $1.58 on Friday. Xunlei has a 52-week low of $1.36 and a 52-week high of $1.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.63. The company has a market cap of $100.60 million, a P/E ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Xunlei had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $79.33 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Xunlei stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Xunlei Limited ( NASDAQ:XNET Free Report ) by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,097 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,220 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Xunlei were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 5.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xunlei Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. Its platform is based on cloud technology that enables users to access, store, manage, and consume digital media content. The company offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the internet; mobile acceleration plug-in, which provides mobile device users with benefits of download speed acceleration and download success rate improvements; and subscription services that offer users premium services through Green Channel and Fast Bird products.

