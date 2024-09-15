StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Marin Software Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MRIN opened at $2.38 on Wednesday. Marin Software has a 1 year low of $1.44 and a 1 year high of $5.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.35.

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Marin Software had a negative return on equity of 68.18% and a negative net margin of 86.85%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 million for the quarter.

Marin Software Company Profile

Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform, as well as self-serves solutions and managed services.

