Stevard LLC Boosts Holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Stevard LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 14.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,149 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. VanEck Semiconductor ETF makes up about 1.6% of Stevard LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Stevard LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SMH. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 101.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,998 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 20.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,044,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,570 shares during the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $105,273,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 109.8% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 944,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,144,000 after buying an additional 494,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 24,432.5% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 438,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,354,000 after buying an additional 436,853 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Semiconductor ETF alerts:

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SMH opened at $236.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $241.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.62. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $136.10 and a one year high of $283.07. The firm has a market cap of $21.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35.

About VanEck Semiconductor ETF

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.