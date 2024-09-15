Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) Position Increased by Rock Point Advisors LLC

Rock Point Advisors LLC raised its stake in Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,618,589 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 109,810 shares during the period. Rock Point Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.00% of Stem worth $1,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Stem during the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Stem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $170,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Stem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in Stem by 904.0% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 121,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 109,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. acquired a new stake in Stem during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Stem alerts:

Stem Stock Performance

Stem stock opened at $0.44 on Friday. Stem, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.37 and a 1-year high of $5.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Stem ( NYSE:STEM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $34.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.06 million. Stem had a negative return on equity of 63.98% and a negative net margin of 213.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 63.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.56) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stem, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STEM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen cut Stem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Stem from $1.40 to $0.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Stem from $2.50 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Stem from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $2.00 to $0.50 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Stem from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.71.

Get Our Latest Research Report on STEM

Stem Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected, intelligent, and renewable energy storage network provider worldwide. The company offers energy storage hardware sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); edge hardware to aid in the collection of site data and real-time operation and control of the site and other optional equipment; and Athena, a software platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.