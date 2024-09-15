Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Receives $22.07 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.07.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on STWD. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $20.50 to $22.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $20.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Friday, July 19th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STWD. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in Starwood Property Trust by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 57,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 2.0% in the second quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 26,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 26.0% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in Starwood Property Trust by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. 49.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:STWD opened at $20.20 on Tuesday. Starwood Property Trust has a twelve month low of $17.07 and a twelve month high of $22.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 1.70.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 17.05%. The company had revenue of $489.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Starwood Property Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Starwood Property Trust will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 138.13%.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

