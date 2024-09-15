Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) Short Interest Down 21.4% in August

Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 172,400 shares, a drop of 21.4% from the August 15th total of 219,400 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 51,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in shares of Standex International by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 10,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Standex International by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Standex International by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Standex International by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Standex International by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. 90.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Standex International Price Performance

Shares of SXI traded up $4.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $171.90. The stock had a trading volume of 33,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,164. Standex International has a 12 month low of $130.04 and a 12 month high of $191.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 3.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $174.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.88.

Standex International Dividend Announcement

Standex International ( NYSE:SXI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $180.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.35 million. Standex International had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 10.14%. Standex International’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. Research analysts expect that Standex International will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SXI shares. DA Davidson raised their target price on Standex International from $203.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com raised Standex International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Standex International in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Standex International in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th.

Standex International Company Profile

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

