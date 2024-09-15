Stacy Hock Sells 8,571 Shares of Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI) Stock

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Stacy Hock sold 8,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.44, for a total value of $166,620.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 943,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,338,082.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Stacy Hock also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 19th, Stacy Hock sold 8,571 shares of Atlas Energy Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total value of $173,305.62.

On Tuesday, July 9th, Stacy Hock sold 8,571 shares of Atlas Energy Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.89, for a total value of $170,477.19.

On Monday, June 24th, Stacy Hock sold 8,574 shares of Atlas Energy Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.76, for a total value of $169,422.24.

Atlas Energy Solutions Trading Up 2.4 %

NYSE:AESI opened at $20.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.56. Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $15.55 and a one year high of $24.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.36.

Atlas Energy Solutions Increases Dividend

Atlas Energy Solutions ( NYSE:AESI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.18). Atlas Energy Solutions had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The business had revenue of $287.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Atlas Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Atlas Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Atlas Energy Solutions from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Tudor Pickering raised Atlas Energy Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlas Energy Solutions

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Atlas Energy Solutions by 313.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Atlas Energy Solutions by 328.1% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Atlas Energy Solutions during the second quarter worth $106,000. Institutional investors own 34.59% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Energy Solutions Company Profile

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc engages in the production, processing, and sale of mesh and sand that are used as a proppant during the well completion process in the Permian Basin of Texas and New Mexico. The company provides transportation and logistics, storage solutions, and contract labor services. It sells its products and services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield services companies.

