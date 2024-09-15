SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Short Interest Down 46.4% in August

SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 167,500 shares, a drop of 46.4% from the August 15th total of 312,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

SSE Trading Up 0.5 %

SSEZY traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.44. The company had a trading volume of 21,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,900. SSE has a 12-month low of $18.08 and a 12-month high of $26.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Get SSE alerts:

SSE Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.4684 per share. This is a positive change from SSE’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th.

SSE Company Profile

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates, and develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.