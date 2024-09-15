Sprott Focus Trust (NASDAQ:FUND) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.74

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.74 and traded as low as $7.62. Sprott Focus Trust shares last traded at $7.62, with a volume of 26,244 shares trading hands.

Sprott Focus Trust Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.78 and its 200 day moving average is $7.74.

Sprott Focus Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.1301 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.83%. This is a positive change from Sprott Focus Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Sprott Focus Trust

In other Sprott Focus Trust news, Portfolio Manager W Whitney George sold 15,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.39, for a total transaction of $115,439.19. Following the sale, the portfolio manager now directly owns 263,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,944,685.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 48.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FUND. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott Focus Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $1,867,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Sprott Focus Trust by 10.2% in the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 995,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,466,000 after acquiring an additional 92,476 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 266.8% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 9,356 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 114,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 134,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 6,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.63% of the company’s stock.

Sprott Focus Trust Company Profile

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund is co-managed by Sprott Asset Management USA Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

