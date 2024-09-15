Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.13 Per Share

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.1301 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This is a positive change from Sprott Focus Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Sprott Focus Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.1% annually over the last three years.

Get Sprott Focus Trust alerts:

Sprott Focus Trust Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FUND traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.62. The company had a trading volume of 26,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,563. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.74. Sprott Focus Trust has a 52 week low of $6.75 and a 52 week high of $8.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Sprott Focus Trust

In related news, Portfolio Manager W Whitney George sold 15,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.39, for a total value of $115,439.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the portfolio manager now owns 263,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,944,685.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 48.90% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund is co-managed by Sprott Asset Management USA Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Focus Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Focus Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.