Sports Entertainment Group Limited (ASX:SEG) Announces $0.02 Interim Dividend

Sports Entertainment Group Limited (ASX:SEG – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Friday, September 13th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th.
Sports Entertainment Group Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.42.
About Sports Entertainment Group
