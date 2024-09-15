Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) Short Interest Update

Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 822,100 shares, a growth of 38.1% from the August 15th total of 595,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 542,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 4.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ANY has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sphere 3D from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Sphere 3D from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th.

Get Sphere 3D alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on ANY

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sphere 3D

Sphere 3D Stock Performance

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sphere 3D stock. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Sphere 3D Corp. ( NASDAQ:ANY Free Report ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 52,130 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned 0.28% of Sphere 3D at the end of the most recent reporting period. 17.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANY traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.88. The stock had a trading volume of 275,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,621. Sphere 3D has a 52 week low of $0.57 and a 52 week high of $4.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.96 and its 200 day moving average is $1.14. The stock has a market cap of $18.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 2.81.

Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 million. Sphere 3D had a negative return on equity of 67.44% and a negative net margin of 69.64%. On average, research analysts forecast that Sphere 3D will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sphere 3D Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sphere 3D Corp. engages in the bitcoin mining business. It is involved with digital asset mining pool operators to provide computing power to the mining pools. The company is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sphere 3D Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sphere 3D and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.