Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC Takes $558,000 Position in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF)

Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new position in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new position in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF during the second quarter worth about $72,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $110,000.

BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of DYNF opened at $48.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.15. BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF has a 1 year low of $33.31 and a 1 year high of $48.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.62.

BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF Profile

The BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (DYNF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of large- and mid-cap US stocks that uses five equity style factors. DYNF was launched on Mar 19, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

