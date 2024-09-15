Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC Sells 6,294 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,294 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF accounts for 1.3% of Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $10,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA Trust National Association raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 5,291,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,274,000 after buying an additional 707,159 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter worth $47,807,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,700,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,586,000 after acquiring an additional 382,145 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 386.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 450,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,822,000 after purchasing an additional 358,182 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,029,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,001,000 after purchasing an additional 355,054 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

ESGU stock opened at $123.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.69 and a fifty-two week high of $124.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $120.71 and a 200-day moving average of $116.90.

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

