Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC Sells 6,222 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC reduced its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 10.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 50,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,222 shares during the quarter. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $7,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 133.8% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 343.6% in the 2nd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IYW opened at $146.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $146.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.02. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $100.84 and a 52-week high of $158.97. The company has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a PE ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.