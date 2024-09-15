Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC Sells 200 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC trimmed its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 22,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 2,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 4,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 55.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IJT opened at $135.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $134.74 and its 200 day moving average is $130.21. The company has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.13. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $102.64 and a 1 year high of $143.97.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

