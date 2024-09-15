Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC Sells 1,156 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC lessened its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 18.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,156 shares during the quarter. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $4,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GWW. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,074,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 16.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 5.2% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,576,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 46.1% during the second quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 1.1% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 131,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,251,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

GWW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $978.00 to $972.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $990.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $1,000.00 to $975.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,014.11.

In other news, SVP Matt Fortin sold 511 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $915.20, for a total value of $467,667.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,848 shares in the company, valued at $1,691,289.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GWW opened at $993.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.16. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a one year low of $674.41 and a one year high of $1,034.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $959.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $954.85.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $9.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.58 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 53.25%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 38.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $2.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $8.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 22.64%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

