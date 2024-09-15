Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC Has $168,000 Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC lifted its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,477 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 162 shares during the quarter. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WMT. Diversify Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth $4,272,000. Williams Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the second quarter worth about $1,563,000. Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in Walmart by 1,177.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 74,156 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,021,000 after purchasing an additional 68,349 shares during the period. SilverOak Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. SilverOak Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,199 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in Walmart by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 121,360 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,217,000 after buying an additional 33,329 shares during the period. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WMT. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Walmart from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.99.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $80.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.14. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.85 and a fifty-two week high of $80.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $647.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.51.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $169.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.56 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 25,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total transaction of $1,728,561.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 390,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,367,350.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,709,163 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total transaction of $209,607,941.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 630,501,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,781,873,820.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 25,578 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total value of $1,728,561.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 390,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,367,350.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,203,360 shares of company stock valued at $788,678,803. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

