Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC Cuts Stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,549 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises 2.5% of Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $20,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,038,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,787,771,000 after purchasing an additional 999,735 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 141.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,677,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,724,000 after purchasing an additional 982,323 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1,460.0% in the 4th quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 973,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,242,000 after buying an additional 911,104 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,886,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,931,000 after buying an additional 897,256 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,774,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,352,213,000 after buying an additional 727,760 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of BATS:QUAL opened at $176.82 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $172.57 and a 200-day moving average of $167.25. The firm has a market cap of $46.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.