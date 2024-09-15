SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Purchased by Mystic Asset Management Inc.

Mystic Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIA. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1,083.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 525,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $205,450,000 after purchasing an additional 578,707 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $101,424,000. Mirae Asset Securities USA Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,226,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,871,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 250,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,477,000 after purchasing an additional 99,604 shares in the last quarter. 37.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of DIA stock opened at $414.94 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $404.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $394.59. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $323.21 and a 12 month high of $416.55.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

