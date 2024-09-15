SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,156,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 19,504 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 3.53% of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF worth $297,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,155,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $393,655,000 after buying an additional 51,770 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,664,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $347,157,000 after purchasing an additional 166,584 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 25.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,737,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $259,047,000 after purchasing an additional 550,840 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 223.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,545,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $242,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,741 shares during the period. Finally, Toews Corp ADV increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter. Toews Corp ADV now owns 1,112,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,828,000 after purchasing an additional 441,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNK opened at $97.05 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.76. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $87.79 and a one year high of $97.11.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

